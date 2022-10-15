KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football traveled to Knoxville, Tennessee to take on the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday, the Vols won, 52-49.

Bryce Young was 35-for-52 for 455 yards and two touchdowns. Jahmyr Gibbs led the rushing attack with 103 yards on 24 carries and three score. Tight End Cameron Latu led all receivers with 90 yards and a touchdown on five catches.

Here’s what we learned:

Alabama continued to play undisciplined on the road

The Crimson tide had nine penalties in the first half for 71 yards, including seven penalties in the first quarter. Bama also had a mental error on a punt that resulted in giving the Vols back the football in great field position. The Tide finished with 17 penalties for 130 yards.

Tennessee’s offense gashed Bama’s defense

Hendon Hooker was 12-of-16 for 166 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. A ton of their scores came from great field position as their defense forced Alabama to punt from its own side of the field. Neyland Stadium definitely played a big factor in Bama’s ability to operate the offense early. Hooker finished 21-for-30 for 385 yards and five touchdowns.

Bryce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs put on a show

The offense for Alabama runs much more efficiently when No. 9 is behind center and it really showed today. Young and Gibbs carried the way for the Crimson Tide offense. Young threw for 407 yards and Gibbs had over 100 yards rushing to go with three touchdowns.

Alabama will return home next week for its homecoming match up with Mississippi State. Kick off is scheduled for 6 p.m.