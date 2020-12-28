Steve Sarkisian named nation’s top assistant coach

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 09: Head coach Nick Saban (L) and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian of the Alabama Crimson Tide stand on the sideline during the second half of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian has been named the nation’s top assistant coach after winning the annual Broyles Award.

In his second season leading the offense, the Crimson Tide are averaging more than 49 points and 540 yards per game. Two key contributors to the offense, quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith, have also been named Heisman finalists.

The Broyles Award has been given out every year since 1996. Sarkisian is the third Alabama assistant to win the award. Michael Locksley won in 2018 and Kirby Smart did so as well in 2009.

Head coach Nick Saban was also named the SEC Coach of the Year this season for the Crimson Tide’s undefeated regular season.

No. 1 Alabama’s high-powered offense looks to continue into its next matchup against No. Notre Dame in the Capital One Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day at 3 p.m.