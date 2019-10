The Tide rolled past Southern Miss, 49-7

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama is looking to extend its 3-0 record this weekend as they take on Southern Mississippi at home.

The Tide has posted the fourth-best scoring margin in the country, beating teams by more than 38 points on average.

Southern Miss, 2-1, will have to slow down Tua Tagovailoa if they are looking to clinch a win this weekend. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Game Blog:

1st Q

(12:08) Tua Tagovailoa pass to Henry Ruggs III for 45 yards for a TD. Will Reichard’s kick is good. 7-0, Tide.

(6:04) Tagovailoa pass to Ruggs III for 74 yards for a TD. Kick is good. 14-0, Tide.

2nd Q

(14:17) Tagovailoa pass to Najee Harris for 5 yards for a TD. Bulovas kick is good. 21-0, Tide.

(10:55) Tagovailoa pass to Jerry Jeudy for 17 yards for a TD. Kick is good. 28-0, Tide.

(1:02) J. Abraham pass,to D. Harris for 4 yds for a TD. Kick is good. 28-7, Tide.

HALFTIME: 28-7, Tide

3rd Q

(13:12) Tagovailoa pass to Jeudy for 20 yards for a TD. Kick is good. 35-7, Tide.

(5:43) Brian Robinson Jr. run for 6 yards for a TD. Kick is good. 42-7.

4th Q

(1:37) J. Ford run for 5 yards for a TD. Kick is good. 49-7, Tide.

FINAL: 49-7, Tide win.