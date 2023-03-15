BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama men’s basketball team is set to face Texas A&M–Corpus Christi Thursday afternoon in the NCAA Tournament.
The Crimson Tide and Islanders only met once on the hardwood. Alabama defeated TAMU-CC, 76-54, inside Coleman Coliseum on Dec. 22, 2004. Alabama has made the NCAA Tournament for three-straight years – marking the first time the program to accomplish that feat in over 30 years (1989-’92). The Tide’s 29 wins is the most in school history which breaks the previous record with 27 (2001-’02). Freshman Brandon Miller leads the Crimson Tide in scoring (19.6) and rebounds (8.3).
Here’s all the information you need to know before the two teams tip-off:
- Tip-off: 1:45 p.m., CBS 42
- Head coaches: Steve Lutz, Texas A&M-CC (2nd season, 47-22); Nate Oats, Alabama (4th season, 90-41)
- Team records: Texas A&M-CC: 24-10, 14-4 (Southland Conference); Alabama: 29-5, 16-2 (SEC)
- Series history: Alabama, 1-0.
- NCAA Tournament Appearances: Texas A&M-CC: 3, Alabama: 23.