Smith, No. 2 Alabama pummel Mississippi State, 41-0

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mac Jones threw four touchdown passes to DeVonta Smith, who had 203 receiving yards, and No. 2 Alabama cruised to a 41-0 victory over Mississippi State.
The Crimson Tide (6-0) turned in a dominant defensive performance and Smith caught first-quarter touchdowns of 35 and 53 yards against the Bulldogs (1-4), who dropped their fourth straight game.
It was Alabama’s first shutout since a 24-0 win over Mississippi State on Nov. 10, 2018.
