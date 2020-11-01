Smith, No. 2 Alabama pummel Mississippi State, 41-0

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass against Western Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mac Jones threw four touchdown passes to DeVonta Smith, who had 203 receiving yards, and No. 2 Alabama cruised to a 41-0 victory over Mississippi State.

The Crimson Tide (6-0) turned in a dominant defensive performance and Smith caught first-quarter touchdowns of 35 and 53 yards against the Bulldogs (1-4), who dropped their fourth straight game.

It was Alabama’s first shutout since a 24-0 win over Mississippi State on Nov. 10, 2018.

