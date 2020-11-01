Smith, No. 2 Alabama pummel Mississippi State, 41-0

Alabama
Posted: / Updated:

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass against Western Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mac Jones threw four touchdown passes to DeVonta Smith, who had 203 receiving yards, and No. 2 Alabama cruised to a 41-0 victory over Mississippi State.

The Crimson Tide (6-0) turned in a dominant defensive performance and Smith caught first-quarter touchdowns of 35 and 53 yards against the Bulldogs (1-4), who dropped their fourth straight game.

It was Alabama’s first shutout since a 24-0 win over Mississippi State on Nov. 10, 2018.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

TRENDING STORIES