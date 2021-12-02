SEC Championship marks first time Alabama has been the underdog since 2015

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide will be going into the SEC Championship against Georgia with something to prove.

As of Thursday, the Georgia Bulldogs were a 6.5-point favorite against Alabama, who barely beat Auburn 24-22 in the Iron Bowl last weekend. Alabama’s only loss of the season was against Texas A&M while Georgia remains undefeated.

The last few weeks of play have put the Tide as the underdogs of the game, a place the team has not been in for 92 games. The last time Alabama was considered the less likely team to win was when they played Georgia in Athens in 2015. In the end, the Tide beat the Bulldogs 38-10.

According to ESPN, Alabama’s streak as the favored winner is the longest since the 1978 FBS/FCS split.

On Thursday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked about the team’s underdog status, as well as dealing with the pressure of winning in order to ensure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

“I think what our players need to do is just focus on playing one play at a time, trying to win as many plays in a game as they can, don’t worry about the scoreboard, don’t worry about what the outcome means because we just need to focus on what we need to do to play well in this game, as you’ve said, against the No. 1 team in the country and a very, very good team,” Saban said during a press conference. “It’s going to take a very good effort by a lot of people to be able to win those plays. So that’s what we’re focused on here now. We’re focused on what do we have to do to try to get the outcome rather than worrying about what the outcome is, which as you say, creates a lot of anxiety. So that’s basically how we’re trying to approach it.”

Kickoff will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. You can watch the game on CBS 42.