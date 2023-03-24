LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WIAT) — Fifth-seeded San Diego State is up, 28-23, over No. 1 overall seed Alabama in the Sweet 16 at the KFC Yum! Center.

Both programs are struggling from the field. Alabama is shooting 27.6%, while San Diego State has converted on 12-of-37 attempts. The Crimson Tide hit one of its first 11 tries from the 3-point line and has turned the ball over seven times.

Aztec guard Darrion Trammell leads all players with nine points. Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears has recorded five points, while forward Brandon Miller has notched four points.

The winner of the contest will play in the Elite Eight on Sunday against either sixth-seeded Creighton or No. 15 seed Princeton.