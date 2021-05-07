Saban tapes message encouraging Alabamians to get vaccinated

Alabama NCAA college football coach Nick Saban introduces and thanks Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa before he announces his intentions to declare for the 2020 NFL football draft, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama football coach Nick Saban has taped a public service announcement encouraging Alabamians to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says Saban and others, including former NBA star Charles Barkley, participated in the PSA.

Less than 25% of Alabamians have been fully vaccinated, which ranks last nationally, according to the CDC.

University of Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne has said the school intended to allow 100% capacity next season for the defending national champions.

Byrne posted a Tweet saying he appreciated “Coach Saban’s leadership encouraging vaccination.”