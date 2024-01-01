PASADENA, Calif. (WIAT) — The College Football Playoff semi-finals begin today, as the Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl. Kick off is scheduled for 4 p.m.

It’s been quite the journey for the Crimson Tide. Bama took a loss in Week 2 of the season against Texas and after only defeating USF 17-3, it seemed highly unlikely that the Crimson Tide would reach this point of the season. But the Crimson Tide improved every week, avenging last years loss to Tennessee and LSU, and pulling off the now infamous “Gravedigger” play against Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

The Crimson Tide defeated the Georgia Bulldogs, 27-24 in the SEC Championship Game, which was the win that boosted their resume and thrusted them into the playoff.

For Michigan, they’ve been arguably the most dominant team in college football, winning the majority of their games by double digits. Their best win came at the end of the regular season, taking down the Ohio State Buckeyes, 30-24, in arguably the biggest rivalry in college football. The Wolverines dominated Iowa in the Big 10 championship, winning 26-0. They are led by senior running back Blake Corum, who has 1,024 yards this season with 24 touchdowns.

Here’s what to look for in “The Granddaddy of Them All.”:

Can the Crimson Tide stop Michigan’s run game?

The 5’8″, 213 pound senior had 16 carries for 52 yards and two scores against Iowa. Michigan averages 161.8 yards rushing per game. It’s a team who is physical at the line of scrimmage and for the Tide to have success, they must be dominate in the trenches and limit Corum. J.J. McCarthy leads the passing attack, coming in with 2,630 yards and 19 touchdowns.

How will Jalen Milroe perform when the lights are brightest?

Jalen Milroe has improved drastically as the season has gone on and his biggest test comes this afternoon against Michigan. Against the top-ranked Bulldogs, Milroe was 13-of-23 for 192 yards and two touchdowns. In his last five games, Milroe has 17 total touchdowns and one interception, while averaging 285.4 yards per game. It’ll be interesting to see if nerves impact him to start the game.

Can Bama continue its playoff success?