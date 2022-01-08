Road to the National Championship: Kenyan Drake talks CFP with CBS 42

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WIAT) — The College Football Playoff National Championship inches closer as CBS 42 hosts another episode of “Road to the National Championship.”

Watch CBS 42’s sports special in the video players above and below.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES