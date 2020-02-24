REPORTS: Scott Cochran leaving Alabama for job at Georgia

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men’s basketball team will begin its final five-game stretch of the regular season when it travels to take on the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network. It will be first of back-to-back games in the state of Mississippi, as the Crimson Tide will play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, Miss., on Tuesday night (8 p.m. CT on SEC Network).

Alabama is looking to rebound from a narrow 74-68 home defeat to Texas A&M on Wednesday night. The Tide led for 17 minutes in the second half alone before the Aggies went on a late 12-0 run to turn a six-point deficit into a six-point lead with 58 seconds left. From there, Texas A&M hit its free throws to help secure the victory.