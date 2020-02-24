REPORTS: Scott Cochran leaving Alabama for job at Georgia

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to multiple reports, Alabama strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran is set to leave Alabama for a new job at Georgia.
Cochran has been the Crimson Tide’s strength and conditioning coach since 2007. He’ll reportedly become the special teams coordinator under Kirby Smart at Georgia.
