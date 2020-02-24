REPORTS: Scott Cochran leaving Alabama for job at Georgia

Alabama

Cochran has been the Crimson Tide's strength and conditioning coach since 2007.

by: Robby Baker

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 5: Director of Strength and Conditioning Scott Cochran of Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after a blocked punt against the Florida Gators in the first quarter during the SEC Championship at the Georgia Dome on December 5, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to multiple reports, Alabama strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran is set to leave Alabama for a new job at Georgia.

Cochran has been the Crimson Tide’s strength and conditioning coach since 2007. He’ll reportedly become the special teams coordinator under Kirby Smart at Georgia.

