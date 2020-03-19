Report: Miami Dolphins tried to meet with Tua Tagovailoa last week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, the NFL prohibited teams from conducting pre-draft, in-person visits.
However, before the league made its decision, the Miami Dolphins tried to meet with former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Tagovailoa has been cleared to work out following the hip injury that ended his junior season with the Tide. The Dolphins have the 5th pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.
LATEST POSTS
- ADOC employee tests positive for COVID-19
- WATCH LIVE: JCDH to issue more stringent public health orders for COVID-19
- MCHD: Child first case of COVID-19 in Mobile County
- AG: Price gougers face $1,000 penalty under Alabama law
- Greg Byrne provides updates on Alabama football, athletics amid coronavirus outbreak