Report: Miami Dolphins tried to meet with Tua Tagovailoa last week

Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 09: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates throwing a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, the NFL prohibited teams from conducting pre-draft, in-person visits.

However, before the league made its decision, the Miami Dolphins tried to meet with former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Tagovailoa has been cleared to work out following the hip injury that ended his junior season with the Tide. The Dolphins have the 5th pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.

