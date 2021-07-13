Ras Taken on Day Three of 2021 MLB Draft to Push Alabama’s Total Selections to Five

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (ALABAMA ATHLETICS) – The 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft wrapped up on Tuesday afternoon with a total of five current student-athletes from the 2020-21 roster hearing their name called. Those five joined two Crimson Tide signees to make up a group of seven that were selected across the three-day event.

The group of five current Crimson Tide student-athletes to be selected in this year’s Draft includes Peyton Wilson (Kansas City Royals, 2nd Round), Dylan Smith (Detroit Tigers, 3rd Round), Chase Lee (Texas Rangers, 6th Round), Sam Praytor (Miami Marlins, 6th Round) and Tyler Ras (Colorado Rockies, 14th Round).

Alabama’s four picks through the first six rounds are the most by any single Crimson Tide roster in program history and tie with the 1983 team for the most picks through the first 10 rounds of any MLB Draft. In addition, Alabama’s five total selections across the first 15 rounds tie the 2015 team for the most over that stretch in program history.

The Crimson Tide’s five total selections in the 2021 Draft increased UA’s all-time draft pick total to 164 (154 players) since the event began in 1966. Alabama has now had at least one player selected in 43 consecutive years dating back to 1979 and 50 of the 56 MLB drafts overall. More recently, the Tide has seen 56 players selected in the last 12 years and 91 total across the last 22 drafts dating back to 2000.

In addition to the current players, signees Noah Miller (Minnesota Twins, 1st Round) and Luke Holman (Toronto Blue Jays, 20th Round) were each selected in the 20-round event.



All players have remaining eligibility and are able to return to the University to continue their careers at Alabama if they elect to not sign a professional contract.



PEYTON WILSON (2nd Round | 66th Overall | Kansas City Royals)

Second Baseman, Sophomore

The Crimson Tide’s highest-drafted second baseman in program history

Alabama’s highest selection as an infielder since 2015

One of just 12 players in UA history to be taken in the first or second round of the MLB Draft

Made his mark as the Crimson Tide’s everyday second baseman this past season after splitting time between the outfield, catcher and infield as a freshman

Played in 12 games with seven starts in 2020, batting .333 (10-30) with three doubles, eight RBI and 12 runs scored prior to the season’s cancelation

Built on that solid start to his Alabama career to post a standout season in 2021

Started in all 58 games as a sophomore, batting .290 (72-248) with 13 doubles, a triple and nine home runs while posting 31 RBI and 46 runs scored

Led the Tide in hits, doubles, runs and stolen bases (10) while totaling 21 multi-hit performances to tie for the team lead

Finished 15 th in the SEC for hits while ranking third in assists (158) and ninth in double plays turned (32)

in the SEC for hits while ranking third in assists (158) and ninth in double plays turned (32) Recorded a team-best 13-game hitting streak from March 23-April 15 of this season, batting .410 (25-61) with four doubles, a triple, three homers, 10 RBI, 12 runs, three walks, a hit-by-pitch and five stolen bases during that stretch

His standout sophomore campaign not only earned him All-SEC Second Team honors and Newcomer All-SEC recognition but also garnered him ABCA/Rawlings All-Southeast Region First Team accolades at season’s end

DYLAN SMITH (3rd Round | 74th Overall | Detroit Tigers)

Pitcher, Junior

Third-round selection was the highest selection for an Alabama pitcher since 2014

Becomes the 10 th Crimson Tide pitcher to be taken in the top-three rounds and the fifth right-hander in program history

Crimson Tide pitcher to be taken in the top-three rounds and the fifth right-hander in program history Appeared in 33 career games with 17 starts, 16 of which came during his junior campaign as he worked his way into a weekend starter role

Made 13 appearances as a freshman and pitched in four games as a sophomore with one start prior to the season’s cancelation

Burst onto the scene as a junior and finished as Alabama’s leader in innings pitched (98.1) and strikeouts (113), a number that ranks third on the Tide’s single-season list for punchouts

Owned a 3.84 ERA (42 ER) across his 16 starts and finished with a 2-8 record as his offense averaged 2.75 runs per 9.0 innings during his time on the mound in 2021

Worked 5.0-plus innings in 10 of his 16 starts as a junior and finished in the top-five for innings pitched among SEC arms

Punched out five or more batters in 14 of 16 outings, including a team-high 11 to go with a pair of 10-strikeout performances

Walked more than one batter in only five starts and did not issue a free pass in seven of his starts this past season

His most impressive effort came in the NCAA Ruston Regional where he tossed a complete game against Rider on June 5, the Tide’s first complete game since 2019

Allowed just one run on seven hits while striking out seven with no walks in the complete game effort to earn himself NCAA All-Tournament Team honors

CHASE LEE (6th Round | 164th Overall | Texas Rangers)

Pitcher, Junior

Alabama’s highest selection as a reliever since 2014 when Thomas Burrows went to the Seattle Mariners in the fourth round

Originally a walk-on, Lee has earned a spot on Alabama’s list of top-flight relief pitchers

Holds an impressive 1.87 ERA (17 ER/82.0 IP) in three seasons with the Crimson Tide

Owns a perfect 9-0 record to go with nine saves across his 49 career outings

Made 22 relief appearances in 2019 to rank second among UA relievers and looked to build upon that success in 2020, totaling five relief appearances prior to the season’s cancelation

Came back even better in 2021, finishing 7-0 with seven saves to go with a 1.33 ERA (6 ER/40.2 IP) in 22 relief appearances

Led Alabama’s relievers and ranked third overall with 51 strikeouts as a junior

His impressive stats in 2021 earned him third team All-America honors from the NCBWA to go with ABCA/Rawlings All-Southeast Region First Team accolades

Earned his degree in May of 2021 in aerospace engineering and was tabbed to the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll from 2019-21

SAM PRAYTOR (6th Round | 179th Overall | Miami Marlins)

Catcher, Redshirt Junior

Became the third-highest Crimson Tide catcher ever taken in the MLB Draft in program history, trailing only Alex Avila (Round 5, 2008) and Jeremy Brown (Round 1, 2002)

Has spent four seasons in Tuscaloosa, playing a key role in the rebuilding of the Alabama baseball program

Totaled 126 games of action, starting 122 of those as the Tide’s primary catcher since stepping foot on campus

Owns a .285 (125-438) career average with 19 doubles and 25 home runs to go with 85 RBI, 78 runs and 63 walks

Played in 46 games with 43 starts as a freshman before suffering an elbow injury in his second season that limited him to just six games of action

Was red-hot to start the 2020 campaign, batting .350 (21-60) with a team-high six home runs to go with 18 RBI and 14 runs before the season came to a halt

Excelled in his redshirt junior campaign, earning first team All-SEC honors at catcher while also picking up third team All-America accolades from Collegiate Baseball News

Played in all 58 games in 2021, batting .277 (59-213) with 12 doubles and a team-high 14 home runs

Also led UA in RBI this past season with 48, including a team-best 15 multi-RBI performances

Earned his undergraduate degree in May of 2021

TYLER RAS (14th Round | 410th Overall | Colorado Rockies)

Pitcher, Junior