Ras Taken on Day Three of 2021 MLB Draft to Push Alabama’s Total Selections to Five

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (ALABAMA ATHLETICS) – The 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft wrapped up on Tuesday afternoon with a total of five current student-athletes from the 2020-21 roster hearing their name called. Those five joined two Crimson Tide signees to make up a group of seven that were selected across the three-day event.
The group of five current Crimson Tide student-athletes to be selected in this year’s Draft includes Peyton Wilson (Kansas City Royals, 2nd Round), Dylan Smith (Detroit Tigers, 3rd Round), Chase Lee (Texas Rangers, 6th Round), Sam Praytor (Miami Marlins, 6th Round) and Tyler Ras (Colorado Rockies, 14th Round).
Alabama’s four picks through the first six rounds are the most by any single Crimson Tide roster in program history and tie with the 1983 team for the most picks through the first 10 rounds of any MLB Draft. In addition, Alabama’s five total selections across the first 15 rounds tie the 2015 team for the most over that stretch in program history.
The Crimson Tide’s five total selections in the 2021 Draft increased UA’s all-time draft pick total to 164 (154 players) since the event began in 1966. Alabama has now had at least one player selected in 43 consecutive years dating back to 1979 and 50 of the 56 MLB drafts overall. More recently, the Tide has seen 56 players selected in the last 12 years and 91 total across the last 22 drafts dating back to 2000.
In addition to the current players, signees Noah Miller (Minnesota Twins, 1st Round) and Luke Holman (Toronto Blue Jays, 20th Round) were each selected in the 20-round event.
All players have remaining eligibility and are able to return to the University to continue their careers at Alabama if they elect to not sign a professional contract.
PEYTON WILSON (2nd Round | 66th Overall | Kansas City Royals)
Second Baseman, Sophomore
- The Crimson Tide’s highest-drafted second baseman in program history
- Alabama’s highest selection as an infielder since 2015
- One of just 12 players in UA history to be taken in the first or second round of the MLB Draft
- Made his mark as the Crimson Tide’s everyday second baseman this past season after splitting time between the outfield, catcher and infield as a freshman
- Played in 12 games with seven starts in 2020, batting .333 (10-30) with three doubles, eight RBI and 12 runs scored prior to the season’s cancelation
- Built on that solid start to his Alabama career to post a standout season in 2021
- Started in all 58 games as a sophomore, batting .290 (72-248) with 13 doubles, a triple and nine home runs while posting 31 RBI and 46 runs scored
- Led the Tide in hits, doubles, runs and stolen bases (10) while totaling 21 multi-hit performances to tie for the team lead
- Finished 15th in the SEC for hits while ranking third in assists (158) and ninth in double plays turned (32)
- Recorded a team-best 13-game hitting streak from March 23-April 15 of this season, batting .410 (25-61) with four doubles, a triple, three homers, 10 RBI, 12 runs, three walks, a hit-by-pitch and five stolen bases during that stretch
- His standout sophomore campaign not only earned him All-SEC Second Team honors and Newcomer All-SEC recognition but also garnered him ABCA/Rawlings All-Southeast Region First Team accolades at season’s end
DYLAN SMITH (3rd Round | 74th Overall | Detroit Tigers)
Pitcher, Junior
- Third-round selection was the highest selection for an Alabama pitcher since 2014
- Becomes the 10th Crimson Tide pitcher to be taken in the top-three rounds and the fifth right-hander in program history
- Appeared in 33 career games with 17 starts, 16 of which came during his junior campaign as he worked his way into a weekend starter role
- Made 13 appearances as a freshman and pitched in four games as a sophomore with one start prior to the season’s cancelation
- Burst onto the scene as a junior and finished as Alabama’s leader in innings pitched (98.1) and strikeouts (113), a number that ranks third on the Tide’s single-season list for punchouts
- Owned a 3.84 ERA (42 ER) across his 16 starts and finished with a 2-8 record as his offense averaged 2.75 runs per 9.0 innings during his time on the mound in 2021
- Worked 5.0-plus innings in 10 of his 16 starts as a junior and finished in the top-five for innings pitched among SEC arms
- Punched out five or more batters in 14 of 16 outings, including a team-high 11 to go with a pair of 10-strikeout performances
- Walked more than one batter in only five starts and did not issue a free pass in seven of his starts this past season
- His most impressive effort came in the NCAA Ruston Regional where he tossed a complete game against Rider on June 5, the Tide’s first complete game since 2019
- Allowed just one run on seven hits while striking out seven with no walks in the complete game effort to earn himself NCAA All-Tournament Team honors
CHASE LEE (6th Round | 164th Overall | Texas Rangers)
Pitcher, Junior
- Alabama’s highest selection as a reliever since 2014 when Thomas Burrows went to the Seattle Mariners in the fourth round
- Originally a walk-on, Lee has earned a spot on Alabama’s list of top-flight relief pitchers
- Holds an impressive 1.87 ERA (17 ER/82.0 IP) in three seasons with the Crimson Tide
- Owns a perfect 9-0 record to go with nine saves across his 49 career outings
- Made 22 relief appearances in 2019 to rank second among UA relievers and looked to build upon that success in 2020, totaling five relief appearances prior to the season’s cancelation
- Came back even better in 2021, finishing 7-0 with seven saves to go with a 1.33 ERA (6 ER/40.2 IP) in 22 relief appearances
- Led Alabama’s relievers and ranked third overall with 51 strikeouts as a junior
- His impressive stats in 2021 earned him third team All-America honors from the NCBWA to go with ABCA/Rawlings All-Southeast Region First Team accolades
- Earned his degree in May of 2021 in aerospace engineering and was tabbed to the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll from 2019-21
SAM PRAYTOR (6th Round | 179th Overall | Miami Marlins)
Catcher, Redshirt Junior
- Became the third-highest Crimson Tide catcher ever taken in the MLB Draft in program history, trailing only Alex Avila (Round 5, 2008) and Jeremy Brown (Round 1, 2002)
- Has spent four seasons in Tuscaloosa, playing a key role in the rebuilding of the Alabama baseball program
- Totaled 126 games of action, starting 122 of those as the Tide’s primary catcher since stepping foot on campus
- Owns a .285 (125-438) career average with 19 doubles and 25 home runs to go with 85 RBI, 78 runs and 63 walks
- Played in 46 games with 43 starts as a freshman before suffering an elbow injury in his second season that limited him to just six games of action
- Was red-hot to start the 2020 campaign, batting .350 (21-60) with a team-high six home runs to go with 18 RBI and 14 runs before the season came to a halt
- Excelled in his redshirt junior campaign, earning first team All-SEC honors at catcher while also picking up third team All-America accolades from Collegiate Baseball News
- Played in all 58 games in 2021, batting .277 (59-213) with 12 doubles and a team-high 14 home runs
- Also led UA in RBI this past season with 48, including a team-best 15 multi-RBI performances
- Earned his undergraduate degree in May of 2021
TYLER RAS (14th Round | 410th Overall | Colorado Rockies)
Pitcher, Junior
- Played in a combined 64 games during his three seasons in Tuscaloosa, seeing time as a position player and on the mound his first two years before committing to pitching in 2021
- Worked in 22 games with 10 starts in the field as a freshman while adding 15 appearances on the mound, including 10 starts
- Totaled five appearances off the bench while adding six outings on the mound with one start during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season
- Returned for his junior campaign where he stepped into the Friday night starter role, providing UA with a chance to win each time out
- Tied for the team lead in wins as part of his 7-5 record and owned a 5.38 ERA (50 ER/83.2 IP) as a starter
- Finished second among Tide pitchers with 86.2 innings of work, tossing 5.0-plus innings in 11 of his 15 starts and posting eight quality starts
- Struck out 59 compared to 24 walks as a junior and allowed three or fewer runs in eight starts, including five starts with one or zero runs allowed
- His impressive defensive efforts on the mound earned him a spot on the SEC All-Defensive Team and a finalist nod for an ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove at the completion of the 2021 regular season