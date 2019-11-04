President Trump coming to Tuscaloosa for Alabama-LSU game

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 10: U.S. President Donald Trump is presented with a team jersey while honoring the 2017 NCAA Football National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide during an event at the White House, on April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Alabama beat the Clemson Tigers 35-31 to capture the championship. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama is working on preparations as President Donald Trump is set to attend Saturday’s game against the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

A source confirmed the news to CBS 42 Monday.

Excited to have President @realDonaldTrump back in Alabama! Two of our favorite things: football and President Trump! 🏈🇺🇸🐘 https://t.co/lnx3rOrbrc — Bradley Byrne (@BradleyByrne) November 4, 2019

The game will feature the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in the country. Both teams come in 8-0 and tied for first place in the SEC West.

President Trump was on hand when the Crimson Tide defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2017 National Championship.

The president has also been attending multiple sporting events in recent weeks. He attended Game 5 of the 2019 World Series in Washington D.C. He was also at the UFC 244 Saturday night.

The game is set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. and you can watch it here on CBS 42.

