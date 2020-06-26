Player Spotlight: Patrick Surtain II leads Alabama’s secondary into the 2020 season

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. (WIAT) — Looking at the raw numbers, many would say Alabama’s secondary had a good 2019 season; but “good” is never good enough when it comes to a Nick Saban defense. His teams usually boast the best defense in the country and rarely fall out of the Top-5 in most statistical categories.

The Tide gave up 187.2 passing yards per game in 2019. That was 11th best in the nation, but things didn’t always click in the secondary, especially in last year’s pass-happy SEC. Alabama gave up nearly 400 yards passing in their home loss to LSU.

Entering 2020, most expect Alabama’s defense to be much improved. In this week’s player spotlight episode, Chris Breece and Al.com’s Matt Zenitz discuss Patrick Surtain II and why he is expected to be one of the best defensive backs in the country next season.