Player Spotlight: Najee Harris primed for special senior season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Since his arrival on campus in Tuscaloosa back in 2017, there was never a doubt that running back Najee Harris had the talent and potential to be something special for the Crimson Tide. Entering his senior season in 2020, the former five-star back will have an opportunity to prove that he can be the focal point of an SEC offense with national championship aspirations.

Fair or not, many would argue that Harris, the former number one overall recruit in the Class of 2017, has underachieved in his three years with Alabama. That can be attributed to a number of factors though. In 2017 and 2018, Harris played behind veterans Damien Harris, Bo Scarbrough and Josh Jacobs. Even in his limited playing time, Harris found a way to show flashes of his talent. He led all Alabama rushers in the Tide’s 2018 National Championship win with 64 yards on just six carries.

2019 would end up being Harris’ breakthrough season. The junior racked up more than 12-hundred rushing yards, 300 receiving yards and 20 total touchdowns. He notched a rushing or receiving touchdown in 11 of the Tide’s 13 games; and he had seven games with multiple touchdowns.

Harris has been named a 2nd-team Preseason All-American by several media outlets entering his final season. If he can stay healthy and build on his 2019 performance, Najee is projected to be a 1st-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.