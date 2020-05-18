Player Spotlight: Is Mac Jones ready to lead Alabama in 2020?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Being “the guy” for one of college football’s most storied programs is hard to begin with. Being “the guy” and having to follow maybe the greatest quarterback in Alabama history is a whole new level of difficult. Now you know the expectations Mac Jones faces before he even steps foot on the field for the Crimson Tide in 2020.

Jones enters the 2020 season with a lot to show on his resume already. He started 4 games in 2019, in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, going 3-1. The only loss coming to Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

After an impressive victory over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl, many think Jones is ready to take the Tide back to the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff, a feat the team failed to accomplish in 2019.

In Episode 1 of a 10 part CBS 42 Sports digital series where we look at what 2020 might look like for Mac Jones and if he has what it takes to handle the pressure in Tuscaloosa.

LATEST POSTS