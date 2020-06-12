Player Spotlight (Episode 5): Is Jaylen Waddle Alabama’s next big star?

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. (WIAT) — During the Nick Saban era at Alabama, you could easily make the argument that the Crimson Tide should have a new nickname: “Wide Receiver U.” Just look at the talent to take the field for the Tide at wide receiver in the last decade… Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, Julio Jones, Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley. Those are some pretty big names, and all of them were NFL 1st round picks.

Fast forward to 2020. DeVonta Smith is back and so is maybe the fastest guy in college football, Junior Jaylen Waddle. In this week’s episode of our player spotlight digital series, CBS 42 Sports Director Chris Breece and AL.com Alabama/SEC football reporter Matt Zenitz discuss what Waddle’s role could look like for the Crimson Tide next season.