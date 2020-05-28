Player Spotlight: 2020 could be season of redemption for Alabama’s Dylan Moses

TUSCALOOSA, AL. (WIAT) — CBS 42 Sports’ Summer spotlight series turns to maybe the most important player on Alabama’s 2020 roster. It’s someone who didn’t see a single snap in 2019, causing major issues for the Crimson Tide defense. We’re talking about star inside linebacker Dylan Moses.

After an outstanding 2018 Sophomore season that saw him lead the team with 86 tackles, the Butkus Award Finalist entered the 2019 season in the spotlight. The former 5-star recruit and preseason All-American was already considered by many as the top inside linebacker in the 2020 NFL draft class. Then during Fall camp in August, Moses’ season ended in a flash after he tore his ACL during a practice.

His injury had a lasting impact on the Tide defense throughout the 2019 season. Nick Saban was forced to start talented, but inexperienced true Freshman Shane Lee. While lee has an excellent year, the young Tide defense wasn’t the same without Moses in the middle. Alabama gave up a combined 94 points in its two losses to LSU and Auburn.

Moses returns in 2020 hoping to make up for his lost year and get Alabama’s defense back among the nation’s elite.