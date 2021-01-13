Petty scores 23 points, Alabama blows out Kentucky 85-65

Alabama players celebrate after defeating Kentucky 85-65 in an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — John Petty Jr. scored 23 points, including four of Alabama’s 14 3-pointers, Jaden Shackleford added 18 points and Alabama never trailed Kentucky to earn an 85-65 rout in a matchup of the Southeastern Conference’s top two unbeaten teams.

The Crimson Tide won their fifth consecutive game to remain atop the conference. victory. They never trailed and after the second-place Wildcats tied the game at 17-all, soon answered with consecutive 3s by Shackleford, Petty and Alex Reese to regain the lead for good.

Isaiah Jackson had 14 points off the bench for Kentucky, which had won three in a row.