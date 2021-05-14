Paul W. Bryant Museum director retires after 30 years of memories

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Tuscaloosa is saying good-bye to another legend.

Ken Gaddy, the director of the Paul W. Bryant Museum, will be retiring after 30 years of working at the museum that highlights the years of the Alabama football program and the legendary coach.

Gaddy spent that past 30 years sharing his knowledge and passion with Crimson Tide fans that visit the museum from across the country.

“Time has passed so quickly but I’ve got to meet great people. People that come here want to be here and that’s a very special thing,” said Gaddy. “They’re not here because they had a flat tire or because their refrigerator quit working. They want to be here.”

Gaddy said his favorite piece through out the entire museum would be Coach Bear Bryant’s Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor that can be given. The medal may be his favorite piece displayed, but Gaddy said he has a specific memory working as director.

“One of my favorite memories here at the Bryant museum is we did a book on the players that served in World War II and we actually brought 14 of those back for a game and got to meet them and spend time with them,” Gaddy said.

The museum has not yet named a new director, but Gaddy said he’s happy to help wherever he can as he has been for the past 30 years.