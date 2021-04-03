Over 30K raised in 5 hours for Luke ‘Fluffopotamous’ Ratliff’s family

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An outcry of support for one of the biggest Crimson Tide fans has resulted in over $30,000 raised in five hours for his family.
Luke Ratliff, a regular at Alabama basketball games who was better known as “Fluffopotamus” to countless Crimson Tide fans, died Friday. He was 23.
Following his passing, a GoFundMe page had been set up to assist the Ratliff’s family. As of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, $30,457 has been raised for the Ratliff family.
“He wasn’t just a fan, although he was certainly that. He loved it in a big, broad, exuberant way, the way he loved life,” Cecil Hurt wrote for the GoFundMe page.
To donate, click here.