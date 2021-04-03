Over 30K raised in 5 hours for Luke ‘Fluffopotamous’ Ratliff’s family

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An outcry of support for one of the biggest Crimson Tide fans has resulted in over $30,000 raised in five hours for his family.

Luke Ratliff, a regular at Alabama basketball games who was better known as “Fluffopotamus” to countless Crimson Tide fans, died Friday. He was 23.

Following his passing, a GoFundMe page had been set up to assist the Ratliff’s family. As of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, $30,457 has been raised for the Ratliff family.

“He wasn’t just a fan, although he was certainly that. He loved it in a big, broad, exuberant way, the way he loved life,” Cecil Hurt wrote for the GoFundMe page.

“We send our sincere condolences to Luke’s family and friends. He epitomized the Crimson Tide spirit and will be remembered for his enthusiasm and love for this University. He was more than a super fan – he was a student and a member of the University of Alabama family…

[1/2] pic.twitter.com/Ah817RSFyP — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) April 3, 2021

To donate, click here.