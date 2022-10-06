TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – A group at the University of Alabama is calling on the school to remove the word ‘dixie’ from the university’s fight song.

The move comes after the Delete Dixie Initiative launched an online campaign to educate the community on the word’s meaning and its impact.

The group says dixie is a hateful and hurtful term because it is deeply associated with slavery and racist imagery. Right now, they’re focusing on education and awareness, but plan on bigger action if it is not addressed.

“We don’t teach our history in that way, especially down here in the deep south,” Associate Professor of Social Work Dr. Cassandra Simon said. “How am I going to sit at a football game and then hear that and not think and have it interrupt my ability to enjoy myself?”

Simon said she brought the issue up in a speech she gave in 2013.

“The university actually cut that part of their footage of it,” Simon said. “They say they ran out of tape. Who is using tape in 2013? But c’mon, okay.”

In March of 2021, Simon wrote a letter to administrative leaders. She and other faculty and students are behind the drive to replace it with a word like Bama’s or The South’s. Simon said the word is deeply associated with slavery and the confederacy.

On campus, students that spoke with CBS 42 agree.

“If it has a racist past, why would I support something that is heavily against me?” Freshman Jayla Harris said.

Even if they didn’t know about the meaning before, they said they would like to see the word replaced, but it would not stop them from attending games.

“If there is a controversy surrounding it, it’s better for everyone involved it doesn’t really need to stay in at all so removing it would be the safer option,” Freshman Miles Ellman said.

As Delete Dixie Initiative continues to educate on the meaning of the word.

“We don’t view this at all as anti-UA, we view this very much as pro-UA and as an effort to help them meet their strategic goal of diversity, equity and inclusion,” Simon said.

According to Simon they are not going after Dixieland delight because she said it is not something embedded in institution of UA.

The group has met with administrative staff several times over the past year, Simon said. The university is not commenting on the online campaign right now.