No. 8 Alabama looks to move a step closer to SEC title

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Alabama looks to move a step closer to its first Southeastern Conference title in 19 years when the eighth-ranked Crimson Tide host Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Alabama hasn’t played since defeating Georgia on Feb. 13, after its mid-week game with Texas A&M was called off. Still, the Crimson Tide are 12-1 in the league and have three fewer losses than chasers No. 24 Arkansas and LSU.

The Razorbacks have won their past seven SEC games and look to keep that streak going at Texas A&M on Saturday.