BATON ROUGE, La. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football is traveling to Tiger Stadium Saturday for a highly-anticipated match up with LSU.

Whenever the schedule comes out, this game is always one to circle. Especially, when it’s a night game at Death Valley. Both teams come into this showdown well rested after having a bye-week. In their last game, Alabama (7-1) defeated Mississippi State in Tuscaloosa, 30-6. LSU (6-2) dominated Ole Miss at home in their last game, 45-20.

Here’s what to look for in the rivalry game:

Can Alabama’s defense slow down Jayden Daniels?

Daniels has been growing more and more comfortable in the LSU system as the weeks go on. Last week against Ole Miss, Daniels threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 121 yards and three scores. This season, he’s thrown for 1,812 yards with 12 touchdowns and only one interception while adding 524 total yards on the ground with nine touchdowns. If Alabama can limit his ability to escape the pocket and force him to throw all game, Bama may have an advantage.

Eli Ricks’ homecoming

After making his first start of the season against Mississippi State, Ricks looked like the All-American corner he was in his time at LSU. According to PFF, in 10 targets, Ricks only allowed one catch for 19 yards, while forcing five incompletions.

How will Bama respond to the hostile environment?

This has been a legit concern for Alabama all season. The Tide are one of the most penalized teams in college football, averaging almost nine penalties a game. In their last road game against Tennessee, Alabama was penalized 17 times, the most in the Nick Saban era. Death Valley will be electric, it will be up to the Tide to silence the crowd early to eliminate the chance of mistakes and costly penalties.

Betting Lines