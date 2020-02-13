No. 6 Alabama Gymnastics Hosts “I Love the 80s” Meet Friday against No. 21 Arkansas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A week after posting its best score of the 2020 season, the No. 6 Alabama gymnastics team returns to Coleman Coliseum this Friday at 5:45 p.m. to take on No. 14 Arkansas.

Alabama scored a 197.550 last Friday in a win over Missouri. The Razorbacks also picked up a conference win with a season-best mark last weekend, scoring a 196.850 on the way to a win at Georgia.

Friday will be Alumni Night in Coleman Coliseum as well as “I Love the 80s” night, with the night’s giveaways including t-shirts, matching the theme.

Head Coach Dana Duckworth Says

“Our alumni are family and that’s what it is all about at Alabama. I feel like it’s one of the most exciting times of the year because the stories that our alumni get to share and the things that we talk about, the laughter and tears that we share, the sisterhood – there is nothing like the bond we have as alumni.

Arkansas has a brand new head coach, they have some new energy and momentum. They have some good stuff going, but I know that anytime you go against an SEC team you’d better bring your best.”

Friday’s Meet

No. 6 Alabama will face off against No. 14 Arkansas at home in Coleman Coliseum at 5:45 p.m. Friday, February 14

The meet will be broadcast live on the SEC Network with Bridget Sloan and John Roethlisberger calling the action

The Crimson Tide last faced off against the Razorbacks during the regular season on Feb. 8, in Barnhill Arena, with the Tide coming out on top 196.700-195.800

Alabama and Arkansas also faced off at the 2019 SEC Championships with the Tide finishing third (197.350) and the Razorbacks coming in sixth (196.475)

The Tide and Razorbacks last faced off in Tuscaloosa on Feb. 2, 2018, with Alabama winning 197.000-196.350

Alumni Night

More than 60 members of the Alabama gymnastics family will be in attendance as they take part in alumni weekend

During Friday’s meet, in addition to introducing alumni from the Crimson Tide’s first teams all the way through last year’s seniors, the 1990 and 2000 Southeastern Conference Championship teams will be recognized as they celebrate their 30th and 20th anniversaries, respectively

The 1990 title came in Athens, Ga., with senior Marie Robbins winning the all-around title to lead the Tide

Andreé Pickens led the Tide to the 2000 title, winning three individual titles and being named the SEC Gymnast of the Year

Quick Notes

Alabama is ranked No. 6 nationally this week with a 196.865 average after five meets, following a season-high 197.550 against Missouri last week.

The Crimson Tide’s final tally against Missouri, which included season-best scores on the vault, uneven bars and floor exercise, marked its first time scoring over 197.500 since going 197.525 against North Carolina on March 2, 2018, and its highest score since posting a 197.600 in the NCAA Championships semifinals on April 14, 2017

All-Around Numbers

Junior Lexi Graber used a career-best tying 39.650 to win the all-around against Missouri

Graber’s all-around total vs. Mizzou was the highest by a Crimson Tide gymnast during the regular season since Kiana Winston posted a 39.700 against Florida on Feb. 3, 2017

Graber also scored a 39.650 in the all-around at the 2019 SEC Championships, finishing second

Graber posted season-best scores on the vault and balance beam and tied her season-best marks on the uneven bars and floor exercise to total tie her all-around best

Freshman Makarri Doggette’s all-around debut against Missouri went for a 39.500, making her the first UA freshman to post a 39.500-or-better in the all-around since Katie Bailey went 39.525 in the 2014 NCAA Championships Super Six Finals

Doggette’s 39.500 makes her the second-highest scoring freshman in the all-around this season

She is ranked seventh in the nation in the all-around this week

Her first collegiate vault came against Missouri and went for a 9.875, while she posted a 9.925 to win the uneven bars, marking her fifth consecutive bars routine of 9.875-or-better

Up Next