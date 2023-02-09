AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama and Auburn men’s basketball teams will face off at Neville Arena on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the first of two regular-season meetings.

The No. 3 Crimson Tide enters the contest atop the conference with an 11-0 record. It’s the first time Alabama has won its first 11 SEC games since the 1955-56 season.

On the other hand, the Tigers are tied for fourth in the SEC at 7-4 with Kentucky. Auburn is not ranked but is receiving votes in the AP Poll.

Below is more on how Alabama and Auburn are doing ahead of the Iron Bowl of basketball matchup:

Alabama

The Crimson Tide boasts the leading SEC scorer. Freshman forward Brandon Miller is averaging 19.1 points per game. The Antioch, Tennessee, product is also tied for third in the conference in rebounds, notching 8.3 per contest. Fellow freshman forward Noah Clowney is right between Miller with 8.1 rebounds each game.

Alabama owns the top points per game in the conference at 83.7. That is despite the program also topping the SEC with 14.1 turnovers per game. Alabama’s 44.8 rebounds each contest leads the SEC.

The Crimson Tide is coming off a 97-69 home victory against Florida on Wednesday. At 21-3, Alabama has fallen to UConn, Gonzaga and Oklahoma in the campaign, with all those losses coming away from Coleman Coliseum.

Auburn

The Tigers have done a terrific job at Neville Arena, as they are 11-1 on their home court. At 17-7, they are riding into the contest on a two-game losing streak after Tennessee and Texas A&M defeated them.

Auburn is fifth in the conference with 72.3 points per game, and junior guard Wendell Green, Jr. leads the program in points per game with 13.9. Forward Johni Broome, a sophomore, is second in the SEC at nine rebounds per game. The Panama City, Florida, product’s 2.6 blocks per game ranks third in the conference.

The Tigers have one AP Top 25 win in 2022-23, with them knocking off then-No. 13 Arkansas, 72-59, on Jan. 7 in Auburn. They downed the Crimson Tide in their last meeting, 100-81, at Neville Arena on February 1, 2022.

How to watch

The game will air on ESPN. The network will host “College GameDay” at Neville Arena from 10-11 a.m. The two programs will meet again March 1 in Tuscaloosa.