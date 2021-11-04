No. 3 Alabama hosts SEC West rival and heavy underdog LSU

Alabama coach Nick Saban paces the sideline during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — No. 3 Alabama is a more than four-touchdown favorite against SEC West rival LSU.

The Crimson Tide, second in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, still have designs on Southeastern Conference and national titles.

Alabama has won nine of the last 10 meetings and faces an LSU team led by outgoing coach Ed Orgeron. It’s a dramatic difference from the Tigers’ last visit to Tuscaloosa two years ago in a 1 versus 2 matchup.

LSU won 46-41 en route to a national championship. Both teams are coming off open dates.