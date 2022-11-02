TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football received a commitment from Julian Sayin Wednesday, who is No. 34 in the 2024 ESPN 300.

According to ESPN, the California native is a four-star and the second-best dual-threat quarterback in the junior class. Bama has also received commitments from quarterbacks Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan. It’s the first time since 2019 that head coach Nick Saban has received commitments from a pair of ESPN 300 quarterbacks.

In 10 games at Carlsbad High School, Sayin has completed 69% of his passes for 2,436 total yards with 25 total touchdowns. He’s been listed at 6’1″, weighing 185 pounds.

According to 247Sports’ recruiting, the Crimson Tide have the No. 5 recruiting class for the class of 2024.