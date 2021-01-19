No. 18/16 Alabama Travels to Face LSU with First Place in SEC on the Line

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (ALABAMA ATHLETICS) – Alabama will play its fourth road contest across its last six games when it travels to Baton Rouge, La., to take on the LSU Tigers on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2. It will mark the first of two games played between the longtime rivals this season as LSU will play the return game in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m. CT.

First place will be on the line when the Tide and Tigers square off inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Alabama (11-3, 6-0 SEC) enters the contest having won seven straight and eight of its last nine games following 90-59 victory over Arkansas last Saturday. That victory came on the heels of an 85-65 win over Kentucky in Rupp Arena earlier in the week. Meanwhile, LSU (11-2, 5-1) has won four consecutive contests entering Tuesday’s showdown and are a perfect 8-0 in home games this year.

Alabama and LSU will meet for the 184th time in a series history that began during the 1915-16 season. Tuesday’s game will mark the first of two meetings between the squads this season. The Crimson Tide owns a 109-74 lead in the all-time series. The 183 meetings are the second-most Alabama has played against any single opponent, while the 109 wins rank as third best against any foe

Alabama enters this week back in the national rankings, checking it at No. 18 in the Associated Press Top-25 and No. 16 in the USA Today Coaches poll. It’s the first time since December of 2017 that UA is ranked in the AP Poll. Furthermore, the last time the Tide has been ranked in the AP poll this late in the season came when it was ranked No. 25 for the week of Feb. 19, 2007.