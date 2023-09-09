TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — No. 11 Texas came back in the fourth quarter to complete a 34-24 upset victory over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday night.

Longhorn running back Jonathon Brooks punched in a five-yard touchdown with 13:50 left in the contest to put Texas up, 27-16. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe then completed a 39-yard touchdown pass to tight end Amari Niblack less than three minutes later.

The Longhorns followed up with a 39-yard touchdown of their own. Texas signal caller Quinn Ewers tossed the insurance touchdown with 8:23 remaining in the fourth to receiver Adonai Mitchell.

With the loss, Alabama falls to 1-1 while Texas improves to 2-0.

Texas dominates Alabama’s defense

Out of Texas’ 454 net yards, 349 of those came through the air with Ewers recording three touchdowns in 24 completions. The signal caller’s first touchdown of the contest came in the first two minutes of the second quarter as he completed a 44-yard pass to receiver Xavier Worthy.

He notched his next touchdown to Mitchell from seven yards out to put Texas up, 20-16, early in the fourth quarter. Ewers was never sacked and didn’t toss an interception. Longhorn tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders registered 114 receiving yards. Brooks led Texas’ ground game with 57 yards.

Milroe has ups and downs

Milroe’s performance was a mixed bag as he threw two touchdowns and two interceptions. He completed 14 of his 27 passes, totaling 255 yards. With the Alabama offensive line having issues with Texas, the redshirt sophomore was sacked five times, though Milroe put up 44 yards on the ground.

In Milroe’s Week 1 outing versus Middle Tennessee, he completed three touchdown passes and put up two more on the ground.

Tide struggles with penalties

Alabama committed 10 penalties for 90 yards. In its home stadium, the Crimson Tide were called for three false starts. It also sustained a holding call on each side of the ball and two defensive pass interferences.

An Alabama touchdown was negated toward the end of the first half because there was an ineligible man downfield, leading the Tide to settle for a field goal. When Texas was attempting to run out the clock, the Tide jumped offside on a 4th-and-3 with about two minutes left to give the Longhorns the game-clinching first down.

Up next

Alabama will compete in its first road contest of the season against South Florida at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.