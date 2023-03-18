BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — No. 1 overall seed Alabama is up, 28-23, over eighth-seed Maryland at halftime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Legacy Arena.

After being held scoreless in the first round, Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller tallied nine points in the opening frame. As a team, Alabama is shooting 38.5% from the field. Maryland has taken the same number of attempts as Alabama, but it has missed two more shots than the Crimson Tide.

If Alabama holds on, it will move on to the Sweet 16 to face No. 5 seed San Diego State in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 24.