BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Five Alabama players scored 10 or more points in the No. 1 seed Crimson Tide’s 96-75 victory over No. 16 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Forward Nick Pringle led the Crimson Tide off the bench with 19 points. Mark Sears, Jahvon Quinerly, Nimari Burnett and Noah Clowney were the other Alabama players in double figures. As a team, Alabama hit 46.5% of its shots and notched 21 assists with 49 rebounds. The Crimson Tide never relinquished its lead throughout the game.

Though he was named SEC Player of the Year earlier in March, forward Brandon Miller was held scoreless. Miller went 0-for-5 from the field and recorded five rebounds, one block, three turnovers and three fouls.

Alabama will face No. 8 seed Maryland in the second round Saturday at Legacy Arena. The Terrapins defeated No. 9 seed West Virginia, 67-65, earlier Thursday in Birmingham.