BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The No. 1 seed Alabama men’s basketball team is leading No. 16 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 54-34, at halftime in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Alabama guard Mark Sears has tallied with 13 points at Legacy Arena. Despite the Crimson Tide’s large lead, reining SEC Player of the Year Brandon Miller hasn’t scored and is 0-of-3 from the field. The forward, though, has secured five rebounds.

HALF: Alabama 54, Texas A&M CC 34

My halftime notes: pic.twitter.com/7gEeZNWtpM — Taylor Kauffman (@_TaylorKauffman) March 16, 2023

If Alabama wins, it will face No. 8 seed Maryland on Saturday at Legacy Arena in the second round.