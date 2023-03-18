BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The No. 1 overall seed Alabama Crimson Tide moved on to the Sweet 16 with a 73-51 victory over No. 8 seed Maryland in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Legacy Arena on Saturday.

After leading 28-23 at halftime, Alabama pulled away in the last 20 minutes. The Crimson Tide hit six 3-pointers throughout the night, compared to the Terrapins’ one, and made 21 free throws. Alabama corralled 12 more rebounds than the Terrapins.

Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller, the SEC Player of the Year, was held scoreless in the first round. But in his second career NCAA Tournament contest, he totaled 19 points and seven rebounds. Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly led scorers with 22 points.

Alabama will face No. 5 seed San Diego State in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 24.