Closings
Nick’s Kids Foundation donates to United Way Community Crisis

Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban walks into radio row before he speaks to the media at the Southeastern Conference NCAA college football media days, Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WIAT)– One day after urging fans to follow social distancing guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19, Nick Saban and his wife Terry are making a significant donation to the State of Alabama’s United Way Community Crisis Fund.

In his latest public service announcement, coach Saban urges the public to donate money to the cause, helping families who need support in this time of crisis.

If you would like to donate, click here to learn more.

