Nick’s Kids Foundation donates to United Way Community Crisis

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WIAT)– One day after urging fans to follow social distancing guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19, Nick Saban and his wife Terry are making a significant donation to the State of Alabama’s United Way Community Crisis Fund.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by the difficult challenges our world faces today. Coach Saban and Ms. Terry are committed to helping families during this time of need. Together we can defeat this invisible enemy and win as a team! pic.twitter.com/Y50l0RCUS9 — Nick's Kids Foundation (@NicksKidsFdn) March 25, 2020

In his latest public service announcement, coach Saban urges the public to donate money to the cause, helping families who need support in this time of crisis.

If you would like to donate, click here to learn more.

