WATCH: Nick Saban speaks to media ahead of Alabama’s game against Ole Miss Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media ahead of the Crimson Tide’s game against Ole Miss Saturday.

Over the weekend, Alabama beat Texas A&M 52-24 in the Tide’s first home game of the season.

Saturday’s game against Ole Miss will mark a reunion of sorts with Saban and Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss’ new head coach. Between 2014 and 2016, Kiffin worked under Saban as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for the Tide.

Saban is 11-2 against Ole Miss during his tenure at Alabama. Kiffin’s record at Ole Miss is 1-1.

The press conference will begin at noon Monday.

