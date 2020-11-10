Nick Saban: No. 1 ranking ‘even more meaningless this year’

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2020, file photo, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban leads his team as they march on campus, supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The mid-week news that Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 added a challenging backdrop for the season’s first Top 5 matchup. Saban figures to be communicating his marching orders and input from home while offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is manning the show within the football building. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

The coronavirus makes it easier than ever for Alabama coach Nick Saban to dismiss a midseason No. 1 ranking.

The Crimson Tide vaulted to the top after an open date when No. 2 Notre Dame knocked off Clemson, which was playing without quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Even though Alabama’s remaining regular season schedule doesn’t seem particularly daunting, it’s still the season of COVID-19 with top teams like No. 3 Ohio State just getting started.

The Tide is scheduled to visit LSU this weekend.

