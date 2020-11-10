The coronavirus makes it easier than ever for Alabama coach Nick Saban to dismiss a midseason No. 1 ranking.
The Crimson Tide vaulted to the top after an open date when No. 2 Notre Dame knocked off Clemson, which was playing without quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Even though Alabama’s remaining regular season schedule doesn’t seem particularly daunting, it’s still the season of COVID-19 with top teams like No. 3 Ohio State just getting started.
The Tide is scheduled to visit LSU this weekend.
Nick Saban: No. 1 ranking 'even more meaningless this year'
