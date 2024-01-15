TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Monte Burke was picking up his daughter from school when his phone started buzzing.

It was a Wednesday in New York and Burke, who famously wrote the first in-depth biography of Nick Saban in 2015 called “Saban: The Making of a Coach,” had just learned that one of the most celebrated coaches in college football had just announced his retirement.

“I was absolutely shocked,” Burke said. “I thought for sure he would still stay on. He’s still in his prime; there’s no doubt about that.”

Burke, who first began writing about Saban when he first profiled him in Forbes magazine in 2008, spent several years researching his book on the coach, interviewing over 250 people about his life, his philosophy, and what made him the person he was today.

“One of the reasons he became a success was he learned how to deal with his father’s expectation by not concentrating on his end result, but on the process,” Burke said of Saban and the influence of his father.

However, Saban himself was less than enthusiastic about the book.

“I just want everybody to know that I’m opposed to any unauthorized biography, for anybody,” Saban said in a press conference after the book’s release. “One of these days, when I’m finished coaching at Alabama, I’ll write an authorized book because, you know, there’s really only one expert on my life, and guess who that is? Me. It will have the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, if that’s okay.”

Burke, who said he had had one interaction with Saban after the book was finished, has always defended the accuracy of the book, feeling that the coach had other reasons for criticizing it.

“I think he was worried that it would become a big distraction,” Burke said.

In fact, Burke said people close to Saban, an avid fisherman off the gridiron, had once asked him to send the coach a copy of one of his latest books, “Lords of the Fly: Madness, Obsession, and the Hunt for the World Record Tarpon.”

“There is something admirable about wanting to leave on top,” he said. “It’s better to leave in great shape.”

Now, with Kalen DeBoer at the helm of the Tide and Saban’s future plans still in the works, Burke thinks there are many roads he can take in shaping how football continues to change.

“In some ways, he’s become the elder statesman of the game,” he said. “He’s the bellwether.”

In fact, Burke believes that with how the NCAA will deal with the progression of NIL and athlete compensation, Saban could have influence in how that moves forward.

“I would be surprised if he he gets involved in the NCAA itself, but maybe there’s a different role,” he said. “Maybe he’s someone who could be an influencer. I would suspect he has some things to say going forward, for sure.”

Burke also believes that Saban could be an effective commentator on the game, be it on TV or in other fields.

“I definitely think he will be on TV,” he said. “He’s very good on TV.”

Nonetheless, Burke believes Saban will continue to have some hand in football.

“He doesn’t strike me as a guy who just goes away,” he said.

