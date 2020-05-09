NFL Draft Wrap-Up (Episode 3): Henry Ruggs’ NFL potential

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — SPEED KILLS! For former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, his fast feet have turned into a multi-million dollar contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. Ruggs was selected 12th overall by Las Vegas in last month’s NFL Draft.

After impressing scouts by running the fastest 40-yard dash (4.27 seconds) during the 2020 NFL Combine, the hype surrounding the Crimson Tide star began to grow. The Raiders, long known to be a team that valued speed, were quick to snatch up Ruggs with the 12th pick, making Ruggs the first receiver taken. That surprised many, considering his Tide teammate, Jerry Jeudy, was considered the best receiving prospect of the 2020 class.

In his three seasons at Alabama, Ruggs caught 98 balls for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also had 75 rushing yards and a touchdown. In Episode 3 of CBS 42 Sports’ digital mini-series, we look at how Ruggs could make an immediate impact for the Raiders.