NFL Draft Wrap-Up (Episode 1): It’s “Tua Time” in Miami

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (WIAT) — The 2020 NFL Draft has come and gone and once again, the Alabama Crimson Tide was a major focal point during the 3-day event. In the first round alone, Alabama had four guys hear their name called by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 5th overall to the Miami Dolphins. Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. went 10th overall to the Cleveland Browns. Next off the board was the wide receiver duo of Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy. Ruggs went 12th to the Las Vegas Raiders while Jeudy went 15th to the Denver Broncos.

In this episode of our NFL Draft Wrap-Up digital mini-series, the CBS 42 Sports team discusses how Alabama’s two Top-10 picks, Tagovailoa and Wills, could fare in the NFL.