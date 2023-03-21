BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Crimson Tide are taking on San Diego State this Friday in the Sweet 16 of this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Right now, the team and fans are preparing for the game.

Tickets Sales:

For anyone looking to follow the tide up to Louisville, Kentucky this week, T-Town tickets in Tuscaloosa told CBS 42 there are plenty places to get tickets.

T-Town tickets owner Candice Carden said to get tickets for the best price you may want to go ahead and purchase a couple days before tipoff.

Carden said their business is selling all the way up till game time as long as tickets are left. She said the NCAA is going through Ticketmaster for their official sales.

Regardless of where you buy, Carden said it’s important to make sure it’s a reputable source like the school itself or a trusted business.

“It’s easy to get scammed, right, especially through Facebook and stuff like that,” Carden said. “So, I just always tell people, ‘Hey make sure it’s somebody that you either know personally or that you can go back and make sure they’ve got a business license or some sort of company that you know you can take action against if there were problems with the ticket.’”

Carden said average prices are running from $250 dollars to $1,500 for floor seats.

Travel Options:

Morgan Raley, a travel advisor with Classic Travel Connection, said you can fly or drive, but you’ll want to weigh your options for efficiency.

Raley said it’s about a six-hour drive straight up I-65. You can fly, but she said it will likely take the same time based on the airline and connecting flights.

She said both run risks. Drivers can expect traffic especially through Nashville, and flyers should account for delays and cancellations.

She says driving would likely be more cost efficient, but regardless of how you get there, Raley recommends going up a day or two ahead of tip off.

“There’s a lot to do here in Louisville,” Raley said. “There’s fun things to see, fun things to participate in, so if you kind of want to make a little mini vacation out of it, come up a little bit early and give yourself time to beat any of those traffic possibilities or flight cancellations or delays.”

Raley also said you likely won’t have much trouble finding a nice place to bunk up for the game.

She said there are several hotels in downtown Louisville within walking distance of the Yum Center where the Tide will play. If you’re looking for lower prices, she said there are options south of the city.

Raley said in that case, you’ll need to take parking into account, so staying within walking distance may be a better idea.

“The hotels right there in the area, they are plentiful, and they are great. And a lot of them have a lot of fun characteristics that have to do with being in Kentucky. So, I’m always impressed with what right there in that area, but also like I said, keeps you within walking distance of where you want to go, what you want to do, and where you want to eat.”

Tip off for Friday’s game is set for 5:30 pm, so Raley recommends you arrive a day or two early to help avoid any hiccups with travel or hotels.