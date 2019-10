TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Jahvon Quinerly came to Tuscaloosa looking for a fresh start after a lost freshman season at Villanova.

Per NCAA rules, athletes must sit out a season after transferring — but if the NCAA granted his waiver request, the former five-star recruit could have played for Alabama this year.

The ruling came down Friday, just a few hours after first-year coach Nate Oats told reporters he hadn’t heard anything from the NCAA regarding the decision.

