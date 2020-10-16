National Championship Trophy stops by CBS 42 ahead of Alabama vs Georgia game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The College Football National Championship Trophy made a stop in Birmingham at CBS 42 before it makes its way to Tuscaloosa ahead of the the Crimson Tide’s matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Coaches Trophy, was the award given to the winner of the BCS National Championship from 1992-2013.

The trophy will be on display at the Paul Bryant Museum this Saturday for fans to take pictures with ahead of one of the biggest games of the season as No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia battle at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

You can purchase tickets to see the trophy by clicking here.

The game will kick off at 7 p.m. and you can watch it right here on CBS 42.

