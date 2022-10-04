MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested and charged a 53-year-old mother with the murder of her 13-year-old son, according to a release from the MPD.

Glenda Agee, 53, was charged with murder after officers found a 13-year-old shot at the 2000 block of Jones Lane. Officers were called to the block Monday, Oct. 3 just before 11 p.m. Officers found a 13-year-old child with a gunshot wound to the back.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died. Glenda Agee, 53, was charged with murder.