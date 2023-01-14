TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller finished with 31 points and had six 3-pointers by halftime to lead No. 4 Alabama to a 106-66 victory over LSU on Saturday in the most lopsided meeting in series history.

Miller, the nation’s top scoring freshman and a potential NBA lottery pick, matched LSU’s 22 first-half points by himself for the streaking Crimson Tide (15-2, 5-0 Southeastern Conference).

Alabama’s sixth straight win was all but locked up well before that first trip back to the locker room against the slumping Tigers (12-5, 1-4) in what turned into the biggest mismatch of the series’ 189-game history.

It was 59-22 by halftime, only one point shy of the previous biggest Alabama-LSU margin. The Tide won 113-75 during the 1975-76 season.

Mark Sears, Rylan Griffen and Jahvon Quinerly each scored 12 points for Alabama. Quinerly made 4 of 8 3s. Nick Pringle added 10 points.

Miller also had nine rebounds.

LSU’s KJ Williams, whose 18.5-point average trailed only Miller in the SEC, scored 10. He picked up his fourth foul with 17 minutes to play and was 4-of-12 shooting.

Miller increased his scoring lead by making 11 of 16 shots and 7 of 11 3s, matching a season-high he had already shared with Sears. He headed to the bench with 8 minutes left.

At one point, Miller was outscoring LSU 22-14 after producing 10 straight Alabama points.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: Got off to a horrible start in its first four-game regular season stretch against ranked SEC teams since Pete Maravich’s sophomore season (1967-68). Made just 18 of 61 shots (30%) in the Tigers’ fourth consecutive loss.

Alabama: Maybe the hottest team in the land. The Tide are 5-0 in the SEC for the second time since 1987, also managing it in 2020-21. Every win during the current streak has come by double digits, including Wednesday night’s 84-69 win over No. 15 Arkansas.

UP NEXT

LSU hosts No. 21 Auburn on Wednesday night.

Alabama visits Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25