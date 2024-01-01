PASADENA, Calif. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football traveled to Pasadena to take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl Monday, but the Crimson Tide were defeated, 27-20.
Alabama finishes its season at 12-2, while Michigan moves on to play in the national championship game against the winner of Texas and Washington. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy finished 17-of-27 for 221 yards and three touchdowns.
Michigan dominated the line of scrimmage in the first half
- Michigan sacked Jalen Milroe first time in the first half and Bama struggled to get anything going after the Wolverines muffed a punt, which led to an Alabama touchdown. Bama’s best drive of the first half came at the end when they marched downfield to set up a 50-yard field goal by Will Reichard. The Wolverines had 197 yards at the end of the first half with 82 coming on the ground.
Special teams played a pivotal role in the game
- Michigan muffed a punt in the first quarter which resulted in Alabama scoring the first touchdown of the game. Michigan had a bad snap after scoring and resulted in a missed failed extra-point attempt which gave them only a six-point lead. The Wolverines also went on to miss a field goal which would’ve trimmed the lead to one.
- Will Reichard on the other hand, came up clutch for the Crimson Tide hitting a 52-yard and 50-yard field goal. James Burnip played a crucial role as well, pinning the Wolverines back and making them drive almost the entire field.
Michigan made plays when they needed them most
- After not scoring the entire second half, Michigan marched down the field to tie the game at 20 and force overtime. In overtime, the Wolverines were a more physical team and ran through the Alabama defense to take the lead, which ultimately led to the win.