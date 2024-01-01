PASADENA, Calif. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football traveled to Pasadena to take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl Monday, but the Crimson Tide were defeated, 27-20.

Alabama finishes its season at 12-2, while Michigan moves on to play in the national championship game against the winner of Texas and Washington. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy finished 17-of-27 for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

Michigan dominated the line of scrimmage in the first half

Michigan sacked Jalen Milroe first time in the first half and Bama struggled to get anything going after the Wolverines muffed a punt, which led to an Alabama touchdown. Bama’s best drive of the first half came at the end when they marched downfield to set up a 50-yard field goal by Will Reichard. The Wolverines had 197 yards at the end of the first half with 82 coming on the ground.

Special teams played a pivotal role in the game

Michigan muffed a punt in the first quarter which resulted in Alabama scoring the first touchdown of the game. Michigan had a bad snap after scoring and resulted in a missed failed extra-point attempt which gave them only a six-point lead. The Wolverines also went on to miss a field goal which would’ve trimmed the lead to one.

Will Reichard on the other hand, came up clutch for the Crimson Tide hitting a 52-yard and 50-yard field goal. James Burnip played a crucial role as well, pinning the Wolverines back and making them drive almost the entire field.

Michigan made plays when they needed them most