Men's Tennis Prepares to Play Drake and Minnesota in Minneapolis This Weekend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – For the first time this season the Alabama men’s tennis team will play away from home against Drake on Friday, Jan. 31 and Minnesota on Sunday, Feb. 2 inside the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis, Minn. The Crimson Tide (5-1) will begin play against the Bulldogs (1-5) at 2 p.m. CT on Friday and the Gophers at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Team Info

  • Alabama bounced back from its first loss of the season on Jan. 24 against Dartmouth by earning a 4-2 win versus Virginia Tech on Sunday.
  • Senior Zhe Zhou leads the team in dual match singles play with a 5-0 record, while freshman Marcelo Sepulveda Garza and junior Jeremy Gschwendtner each have a 4-0 mark to begin the year. In doubles, Zhou and Sepulveda Garza have a team-best record of 3-0 to start 2020.
  • Alabama is receiving votes for the third-straight week in the latest Oracle/ITA Team Rankings that were released on Tuesday.

Opponent Info

  • After a season-opening win against Western Michigan on Jan. 17, the Bulldogs have dropped five straight matches. Last year, Drake finished 19-14 and made an appearance in the NCAA Team Tournament.
  • The Gophers began their season with two wins over Marquette and BYU before dropping a road match to Harvard on Jan. 26. Minnesota has one nationally ranked singles player in No. 33 Stefan Milicevic. A year ago, the Gophers made a first round exit in the NCAA Team Tournament.

Follow Along

  • Fans can follow along with live stats and a live stream available on GopherSports.com.

