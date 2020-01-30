Men’s Tennis Prepares to Play Drake and Minnesota in Minneapolis This Weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Alabama men’s basketball team fell short against No. 22 LSU, 90-76, on Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers (16-4, 7-0 SEC) maintained their grasp on first place by claiming the league-best ninth straight win by using a strong first half performance which allowed them to hold and 18-point lead at intermission. The Crimson Tide (12-8, 4-3) mounted a second half comeback and twice cut the lead to single digits but could not get any closer than nine points.