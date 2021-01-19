Mac Jones wins Manning Award on top of record-breaking season

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 19: Mac Jones #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after a rush by Najee Harris #22 against the Florida Gators during the second half of the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. After a review, it was determined Harris had scored a touchdown. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has been named the 2020 Manning Award winner for being the best signal caller in the nation.

Jones led the nation in passing yards (4,500), completion percentage (77.4), passer rating (203.06) and yards per attempt (11.2). He is the first Alabama quarterback to pass for more than 4,000 yards in a season.

The Crimson Tide won a national championship and completed an undefeated season with Jones behind center. He was also named a first-team All-American and was a Heisman finalist.

This is just the latest award for Jones this season. He also won the Davey O’Brien and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Awards.

The junior has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft and will join teammates Najee Harris and Heisman winner DeVonta Smith in doing so as well.