Mac Jones wins Golden Arm award, named top college QB

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 01: Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide delivers a pass over linebacker Drew White #40 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter of the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One at AT&T Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s Mac Jones has been named the sport’s top quarterback after leading his team to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Jones was awarded the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award for the nation’s best signal caller. He is the third Crimson Tide quarterback to have the honor alongside AJ McCarron and Jay Barker.

Jones has has a phenomenal season, leading the Crimson Tide to an undefeated season. Alabama’s offense is averaging nearly 535 yards and 50 points a game with Jones.

He leads the nation in completion percentage (77.0), passer rating (203.3) and QBR (95.8). The junior has 4,036 yards, 36 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions this season.

Jones is also up for the Heisman alongside teammate DeVonta Smith, Florida’s Kyle Trask and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. The award will be given out on Jan. 5.

The Crimson Tide, led by Jones, will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Jan. 11 in the CFP National Championship in Miami.